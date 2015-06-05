downloads
- NumbersDisney Stock Highest Its Ever Been After Disney+ Pulls In Over 15M DownloadsDisney's killin' it. By Chantilly Post
- Gaming"Call Of Duty Mobile" Had Second Most Downloaded Mobile Launch In History"Call of Duty Mobile" had a historic first month.By Cole Blake
- NumbersT.I.'s "ExpediTIously" Podcast Is Still On Top, Pulls In 16 Million Downloads In 6 WeeksIt's what the people want!By Chantilly Post
- MusicSpotify Seeking An End To Apple Music's "Anti-Competition" PracticesSpotify's founder is taking measures to prevent an Apple monopoly in Europe.By Devin Ch
- Gaming"Apex Legends" Is Quickly Overtaking "Fortnite" As The Next Big Hype"Apex Legends" is shattering many of "Fortnite's" records, as EA prepares for eSports supremacy. By Devin Ch
- SocietyA New iPod Is Reportedly Being DevelopedCan they compete with smartphones though?By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Fortnite" And "Black Ops 4" Top Playstation's Most Downloaded Games"Red Dead Redemption 2" is not far behind.By Brynjar Chapman
- Gaming"Marvel’s Spider-Man" For PlayStation 4 Smashes A Handful Of Gaming RecordsEven Marvel games are raking in millions. By Karlton Jahmal
- Gaming"Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4" Destroys First Day Digital Sales RecordThe latest "COD" is a hit. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicDrake's "In My Feelings" Might Lose #1 Spot On Hot 100 To Maroon 5 & Cardi B SongDrake had one hell of a run.By Aron A.
- SocietyWindows 95 Is Now A Downloadable App On Mac, Windows, And LinuxHere's your dose of nostalgia.By Milca P.
- Original ContentDoes Going Platinum Still Carry The Same Weight?In this day and age, is going platinum still the same milestone it once was?By Mitch Findlay
- MusicJoey Bada$$ Scores His First Hot 100 EntryJoey Bada$$ nabs his first Hot 100 entry off the strength of "Infinity (888)."By Devin Ch
- SocietyApple Music Seemingly Closer Than Ever To Shutting Down iTunes Download StoreThe music streaming industry is everchanging. By Chantilly Post
- MusicKendrick Lamar's "Humble" Hits Over One Million DownloadsKendrick Lamar has longevity. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicRuss Responds To "Blogs Don't Matter" BacklashHe walks the walk after talking the talk.By Matt F
- NewsChance The Rapper Reveals First Week iTunes Downloads For "SURF"Donnie Trumpet & The Social Experiment's "SURF" is a hit.By Trevor Smith