docu-series
- SportsBubba Wallace To Receive His Very Own Netflix Docu-SeriesThe Docu-Series will explore Bubba's first season with Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin's 23XI Racing.By Alexander Cole
- TVNicki Minaj Announces New Docu-Series For HBO MaxNicki Minaj announces her new docu-series premiering on HBO Max.By Alex Zidel
- TV"The Last Dance": These 2 Players Refused To Be In Michael Jordan DocKarl Malone and Bryon Russell reportedly refused to be in the "The Last Dance," the historic docu-series about Michael Jordan.By Alex Zidel
- MusicJustin Bieber Announces Release Date For "Yummy" Single & 2020 Tour DatesA holiday surprise from Biebs!By Noah C
- EntertainmentOprah Winfrey Teams With Prince Harry For Apple Docu-Series On Mental HealthThe docu-series will be exclusive to Apple TV+.By Alex Zidel
- MusicChilli From TLC Says She Cancelled R. Kelly Decades AgoChilli been off that. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicR. Kelly Is Reportedly Having Severe Panic Attacks In The Wake Of Exposing Docu-SeriesKelly isn't feeling too good. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicTimbaland Roped Into R. Kelly Sex Scandal By 2011 Interview "Confession"The confession of his love for an underage Aaliyah is causing a renewed upset.By Zaynab
- Music"Surviving R. Kelly" Docu-Series Releases Two-Part Trailer Ahead Of PremiereThe series is an emotional one, to say the least. By Chantilly Post
- MusicBhad Bhabie Pens Reality Show Deal With Snapchat: ReportThe 12-episode docu-series is reportedly set to start shooting this month.By Aron A.
- SportsLeBron James To Executive Produce Showtime Docu-Series "Shut Up & Dribble"LeBron James is more than just an athlete.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicA "Jeezy" Documentary Began Production TodayThe realest sh*t you I never wrote."By Devin Ch
- MusicAriana Grande Is Planning On Surprising Fans With A Docu-SeriesBut don't expect any more details. By Chantilly Post
- Entertainment"The Staircase" True Crime Doc On Netflix Is Just As Riveting As "Making A Murderer"Michael Peterson's case is an interesting one. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentNetflix Grabs New Docu-Series Based On "BuzzFeed" JournalistsGet ready to see how hard journalist work. By Karlton Jahmal
- InterviewsKelly Rowland On The Breakfast ClubKelly Rowland is promoting her new TV show "Chasing Destiny."By Rose Lilah
- TVMariah Carey Announces New Docu-Series On E! NetworkMariah Carey will be taking her talents to the small screen on E! network.By Kevin Goddard