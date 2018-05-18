disaster
- PoliticsJoe Biden Declares Texas Storm A "Major Disaster," Approves Federal FundingPresident Joe Biden has declared the storm in Texas a "major disaster," which will result in federal funds being allocated to the state.By Cole Blake
- SportsTim Tebow Goes Three Stooges With Disastrous Spring Training PlayTim Tebow's foray into baseball hasn't exactly been a walk in the park.By Alexander Cole
- MoviesSalma Hayek's "Big Butt Exploded The Seams" Of Her Dress Right Before 2003 OscarsLuckily, her fellow nominee at the time came to her rescue.By Lynn S.
- EntertainmentBelgium's Music Festival "VestiVille" Coined As The New Fyre FestivalBelgium's "VestVille" is drawing comparisons to Fyre Festival. By Aida C.
- MusicEminem, Tupac & 50 Cent's Masters Destroyed In Massive 2008 FireThe fire is being called "the biggest disaster in the history of the music business."By Alex Zidel
- SocietyDestructive Tornadoes Hit Ohio, Leaving At Least One Person DeadA devastating tornado has ravaged Dayton and several Ohio counties. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicTrae The Truth Wants To Help Flood Water VictimsTrae the Truth wants to help his fellow Houstonians. By Aida C.
- SocietyYEEZY Calabasas Profits Will Go Towards Californian Wildfire Relief FundThe proceeds from the YEEZY Calabasas track pants will aid the Wildfire relief efforts.By Devin Ch
- SocietyIndonesian Earthquake And Tsunami Kill At Least 380; Injure Hundreds MoreIndonesia devastated by 7.5-magnitude earthquake.By Milca P.
- MusicJa Rule Attempts To Distance Himself From Ongoing Fyre Festival LawsuitJa Rule wants to distance himself from the notorious Fyre Festival. By Mitch Findlay
- SocietyA 2nd Earthquake Ravages The Indonesian Island Of Lombok, 37 Reported DeadDisaster strikes in Southeast Asia.By Devin Ch
- SportsJohhny Manziel Throws 4 Interceptions In Disastrous Return To Pro FootballJohnny Manziel is finding it difficult to relaunch his Pro career.By Devin Ch
- LifeChipotle Fails Free Guacamole Day: App Crashing, Sick Customers & Stock Market DipNational Avocado Day was a disaster for the restaurant.By Zaynab
- SocietyPapa John's Founder Papa John Is Suing "Papa John's"John Schnatter filed a lawsuit against the company he helped build from scratch.By Devin Ch
- SocietyOver 100 Feared Dead In Plane Crash Near Havana, CubaA commercial aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff in Cuba.By Devin Ch