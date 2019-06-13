dior deposits
- NewsGuapdad 4000 Pulls Ultimate Finesse, Puts Snoop Dogg On "Flossin"The Dogg and the Falcon connect. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsThe Cool Kids & Guapdad 4000 Link Up For "Pop Quiz"Listen for a good time. By Noah C
- BeefRuss Addresses Guapdad 4000 Altercation: "You Found What You Were Looking For"The rapper told Nick Cannon that Guapdad was "looking for an issue."By Erika Marie
- NewsGuapdad 4000 Connects With E-40 & Nef The Pharoah On "Going Through It"It's a Bay Area affair.By Aron A.
- MusicGuapdad 4000 Claims Russ Snuck Him At Mala Luna; Wants His FadeNew beef loading.By Milca P.
- NewsTory Lanez Jumps On Guapdad 4000's New Song "Stuck With It"Listen to another standout from "Dior Deposits."By Kevin Goddard
- Original ContentGuapdad 4000 Is The Hook King: Ferragamo Falcon Talks "Dior Deposits," Getting Rejected By Tyga & Lost Bryson Tiller CollabGuapdad 4000 is the Bay Area's strongest rising star.By Alex Zidel
- NewsGuapdad 4000, Denzel Curry, Maxo Kream, & Key! Unite On "Izayah"The Ferragamo Falcon calls the banners for a blistering Kenny Beats banger. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsGuapdad 4000 Enlists G-Eazy & Reo Cragun On "First Things First"New heat from Guapdad 4000.By Aron A.
- NewsGuapdad 4000 Drops Off Moody Banger "Flossin"Guapdad 400 returns with his latest drop.By Aron A.