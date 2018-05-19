detectives
- CrimeLouisville Police Planning To Fire Two Detectives In Breonna Taylor CaseLouisville Police are seeking to fire two detectives involved in the Breonna Taylor raid. By Veracia Ankrah
- CrimePop Smoke Murder Case: How LAPD Tracked Down SuspectsDetectives from LAPD reveal that they were on the pavement looking for clues.By Aron A.
- TVActors Who've Played Cops On TV Are Donating Generously To Black Lives Matter Causes"Brooklyn Nine-Nine" star Stephanie Beatriz, along with actor Griffin Newman, are encouraging those who've ever made money playing cops to pay up.By Lynn S.
- MusicIce-T Names His Wildest Touring Story & Compares Clapbacks To Battle RappingThe rapper put hands on a disrespectful fan.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentRed Dead Redemption 2 Is In Legal Trouble With The Real-Life PinkertonProbably not the best people to mess with.By Brynjar Chapman
- MusicDrake "Scorpion" Expected To Feature Travis Scott On "Mob Ties"The Internet's detectives found an old Travis Scott post that seems to contain the proof.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDetectives Investigated Soldier Kidd For XXXTentacion's MurderPolice visited "Hook Fish & Chicken" to collect evidence.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentTeairra Mari Has Reportedly Visted Police Detectives Over Leaked Sex TapeTeairra Mari is serious about getting to the bottom of this leak. By Matthew Parizot