detective pikachu
- Entertainment"Detective Pikachu" Off To A Strong Start With $58 Million Box Office: ReportThe numbers are in. ByAida C.1012 Views
- Reviews"Pokémon: Detective Pikachu" Has Much More Than Nostalgia To Offer (Review)Propelled forward by Ryan Reynolds' charismatic performance, "Pokémon: Detective Pikachu" is a sterling first attempt at a live-action incarnation of this beloved world.ByRobert Blair5.3K Views
- EntertainmentYour Brain Has A Pokémon Spotting Region According To This Stanford StudyCalling all Pokémon fans. ByAida C.901 Views
- MoviesRyan Reynolds Shares Links To "Pokémon Detective Pikachu" LeakRyan Reynolds is a master troll.ByAlex Zidel3.3K Views
- MusicLil Uzi Vert & Pharrell Have A Song On "Detective Pikachu" OSTLil Uzi Vert and Pharrell Williams connect via Link Cable. ByMitch Findlay5.0K Views
- Entertainment"Detective Pikachu" Teaser Reveals Closer Look At MewtwoThe original GOAT Pokemon looks to be featured heavily in "Detective Pikachu." ByMitch Findlay3.0K Views
- Entertainment"Detective Pikachu" Is Here With Another Trailer Ahead Of Film's ReleaseAnother look at Pikachu's film debut.ByChantilly Post2.2K Views
- Movies"Detective Pikachu" Second Trailer With Ryan Reynolds Is Action-Packed & HilariousThe trailer comes on the heels of Reynolds' recent "Outside the Actor's Studio" parody.ByErika Marie1.6K Views
- EntertainmentRyan Reynolds Reveals How He Prepared For "Detective Pikachu" Role In Hilarious TrailerRyan Reynolds jokes about "Detective Pikachu" role with wife Blake Lively.ByErika Marie1202 Views
- StreetwearPokémon And 10.Deep Team Up For New Streetwear CollaborationThis is Pokémon's first foray into streetwear.ByAlexander Cole4.8K Views
- EntertainmentRyan Reynolds Voices Your Favorite Yellow Pokemon In "Detective Pikachu"Deadpool is now Pikachu. ByKarlton Jahmal1.6K Views
- Entertainment"Pokémon Sun & Moon" Manga Debuts In The U.S. This MayMore Pokemon is coming your way.ByKarlton Jahmal1.5K Views
- Entertainment"Detective Pikachu" For Nintendo 3DS Drops Another TrailerThe game is gearing up for its forthcoming release.
ByDavid Saric2.0K Views
- EntertainmentRita Ora Added To Cast Of "Detective Pikachu"The singer/actress is expanding her resume.
ByDavid Saric1.9K Views