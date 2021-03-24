Derrick Jaxn
- BeefCam'ron Drags Derrick Jaxn Over DMX Post: "He Don't F*ck Wit Ya Kind"Cam'ron's beef with YouTuber Derrick Jaxn continues after the embattled love guru posted a DMX tribute. By Aron A.
- GramCam'ron Destroys Derrick Jaxn: "You Held Ya Girl Hostage"Cam'ron gets the last laugh after relationship guru Derrick Jaxn admits to infidelity. By Aron A.
- RelationshipsDerrick Jaxn Thirsts Over His Wife On Easter SundayDerrick Jaxn posted a photo of his wife Da’Naia following his cheating scandal.By hnhh
- RelationshipsPeter Gunz Calls Out Derrick Jaxn For Condemning Him For Cheating On "LHHNY"When the rapper was going through his infidelity drama on "Love & Hip Hop New York," Jaxn came down on Gunz hard.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureDerrick Jaxn Allegedly Got Current Mistress PregnantDerrick Jaxn's alleged current mistress shares text messages with the relationship guru and claims he got her pregnant last year.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureDerrick Jaxn's Wife Defends Her Appearance In Her Husband's Viral IG ConfessionYou see a bonnet, but Derrick Jaxn's wife Da'Naia Jackson sees the helmet of salvation.By Joshua Robinson
- RelationshipsRelationship Expert Derrick Jaxn's Cheating Scandal Prompts A Cringy IG ConfessionalAfter being blasted for repeatedly cheating on his wife, relationship expert Derrick Jaxn finally came clean in an awkard Instagram video, in which he confesses to his marital wrongdoings.By Joshua Robinson