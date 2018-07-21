dave bautista
- Movies"Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3" Trailer Revealed: WatchThe Super Bowl aired the newest trailer for the highly-anticipated film, including shocking surprises. By Emily Burr
- Pop CultureJohn Cena Responds To Dave Bautista Saying He Wouldn’t Act With Him: “I’m Super Sad”John Cena is upset, but said that he understands why he’ll never get to appear on-screen with fellow wrestler Dave Bautista.By Hayley Hynes
- MoviesTimothée Chalamet & Zendaya Star In New "Dune" TrailerThe second trailer of "Dune" comes ahead of its October 1st release. By Joe Abrams
- WrestlingChris Pratt Says He Tried To Wrestle Dave Bautista While Blacked Out On AmbienChris Pratt says he once blacked out and challenged Dave Bautista to a wrestling match.By Cole Blake
- MoviesDave Bautista Says "Guardians 3" Will "Probably" Be His Last MCU AppearanceDave Bautista says "Guardians 3" is "probably going to be the end of Drax."By Cole Blake
- PoliticsDave Bautista Calls Donald Trump A "Bully," Endorses Joe BidenDave Bautista called out Donald Trump on Instagram and encouraged his followers to vote for Joe Biden in the upcoming election.By Cole Blake
- MoviesDave Bautista Tried To Get Cast As Bane In "The Batman" With No LuckBautista wants to dive deeper into the land of comic book movies. By Karlton Jahmal
- MoviesDave Bautista Trashes The "Fast And Furious" Films, Suggests They're Bad MoviesBautista is disgusted by the franchise. By Karlton Jahmal
- WrestlingDave Bautista Professes: "I Will Go Broke Before I Have Another Wrestling Match""I am done. My in-ring career is over."By Devin Ch
- WrestlingBautista Admits To "Starving" For Years After Quitting WWE For ActingBautista opens up about his hardships.By Milca P.
- SportsWrestlemania 35: Batista Announces Retirement After Loss To Triple H"Whether you cheered me or jeered me, I’m grateful for being a small part of your life."By Kyle Rooney
- WrestlingDave Bautista Joins Cast Of Zack Snyder's "Army Of The Dead" Zombie FlickDave Bautista's acting career is Metro Boomin'.By Devin Ch
- SportsDave Bautista Returns To WWE, Sets Up Feud With Triple HBatista crashes Flair's 70th birthday bash.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsDave Bautista In Talks For "Major Match" At Wrestlemania 35: ReportBig Dave making a return to WWE at Wrestlemania 35?By Kyle Rooney
- MusicDave Bautista Has Joined The Cast Of “Dune” RebootBautista adds to his resume.By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentDave Bautista Wants To Ditch Marvel For DC After James Gunn "Suicide Squad" HiringDrax wants out.By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentDave Bautista Continues To Voice Displeasure With Disney After James Gunn FiringDrax may be replaced. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentDave Bautista Gone If Marvel Drops James Gunn's "Guardians 3" ScriptDrax is going to bat for Gunn. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentThe "Guardians Of The Galaxy" Cast Writes Open Letter Supporting James GunnThe Guardians Of The Galaxy stand firmly behind recently-fired director James Gunn.By Mitch Findlay
- Entertainment"Avengers: Infinity War" Deleted Scene Shows Star-Lord & Drax Argument Over GamoraThis deleted scene helps piece together one major plot hole. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentDave Bautista Defends Director James Gunn In Aftermath Of His FiringBautista sides with his "Guardians of the Galaxy" director in the wake of his firing.By Devin Ch