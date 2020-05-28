darnella frazier
- Pop CultureDarnella Frazier Loses Her Uncle To Police Violence After Capturing George Floyd's DeathMinneapolis officer crashed into her uncle while chasing another suspect, subsequently killing him. By Madusa S.
- PoliticsDarnella Frazier, Teen Who Filmed George Floyd Murder, Awarded Pulitzer CitationDarnella Frazier was honored with a special citation by the Pulitzer Prize Board for her video showing George Floyd's murder.By Cole Blake
- LifeDarnella Frazier, Woman Who Filmed George Floyd Murder, Speaks Out On 1-Year AnniversaryDarnella Frazier, the young woman who courageously filmed George Floyd's murder, shared a reflection on the one-year anniversary of his death.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureTeen Who Recorded George Floyd's Death Presented With Courage AwardThe teen who filmed George Floyd's murder has formally been awarded for her courage.By Ellie Spina
- CrimeTeen Who Filmed George Floyd's Death "Traumatized" By Online HarassmentDarnella Frazier, the 17-year-old who caught the murder of George Floyd by police on camera, is being harassed online for not stepping in while he was killed.By Lynn S.