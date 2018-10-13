Daredevil
- MoviesSpider-Man 3 Rumored To Feature DaredevilKevin Smith claims to have heard rumors that Daredevil is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. By Mitch Findlay
- RandomNik Wallenda Tightrope Walks Across Active Volcano: WatchHigh wire artist Nik Wallenda walked across an active volcano in Nicaragua on a tightrope, after his wife Erendira Wallenda performed an aerial ballet above the same volcano.By Lynn S.
- RandomDaredevil "Mad Mike" Hughes' Fatal Rocket Crash Cause RevealedA representative of Mad Mike has explained what went wrong during the daredevil's fatal rocket launch last month. By Noah C
- RandomDaredevil "Mad Mike" Hughes Fatally Crashes Rocket Trying To Prove Earth Is FlatDaredevil "Mad Mike" Hughes' Saturday mission in his crowdfunded, steam-engined rocket resulted in his death. By Noah C
- TVMarvel TV Boss Was Left Stunned By "Daredevil" & Netflix CancellationMarvel denies compliance in pulling the plug. By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentThe Best Comic Book Shows Of All TimeThe comic shows that shaped generations. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicA Deadpool, X-Men, Daredevil & Fantastic Four Crossover Film Almost Happened20th Century Fox almost whipped up a crossover event for the ages. By Mitch Findlay
- Entertainment"Luke Cage," "Daredevil," & "Iron Fist" Show Props Will Be Auctioned OffThe end of an era. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Daredevil" Star Vincent D'Onofrio Salutes #SaveDaredevil CampaignThe Kingpin fights for "Daredevil"By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentNetflix Officially Cancels "The Punisher" And "Jessica Jones"And thus, the Marvel/Netflix alliance has come to an end.By Mitch Findlay
- EntertainmentCould Marvel's "Daredevil," "Luke Cage" & More Be Saved By Hulu?A fool's hope, but hope nonetheless. By Mitch Findlay
- Entertainment"Daredevil" Revival Petition Reaches Over 100,000 PeopleWill the fans save the show?By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentNetflix Trolls Marvel Fans With "Jessica Jones" Cancellation Survey QuestionIt's not looking good for Jessica. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentNetflix's Marvel Characters Reportedly Can't Reappear Anywhere For YearsLooks like Daredevil is really gone. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Daredevil" Star Charlie Cox Breaks His Silence On Show's CancellationCox is just as sad as we are. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentStudy Reveals "Daredevil" Was One Of Netflix's Top Shows, So Why The Cancel?"Daredevil" was top ranked. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentMarvel Hints At Daredevil's Fate Hours After Netflix CancellationWhat's going on over at Disney is the question?By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentNetflix Cancels "Daredevil" After Three SeasonsGoodbye Matt Murdock.By Karlton Jahmal
- Original ContentAll The Marvel Netflix Shows, RankedWhere do "The Defenders" rank for you?By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentReason For "Luke Cage" Cancellation Reportedly RevealedThe ratings may not have been an issue. By Karlton Jahmal
- Gaming"Daredevil" Season 3 Features An Emotional "Mass Effect" Easter Egg"Mass Effect" has serious influence. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Daredevil" Actor Wilson Bethel Recalls Almost Landing Captain America Role For MCUBullseye was almost a hero. By Karlton Jahmal
- LifeNetflix Cancels "Iron Fist" After Two SeasonsThe "Iron Fist" chapter comes to an end at Netflix.By Milca P.