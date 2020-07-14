Daniel Cameron
- PoliticsRihanna Calls Out AG Daniel Cameron For BHM TweetRihanna puts more pressure on AG Daniel Cameron for his tweet about Black History Month.By Alex Zidel
- CrimeBreonna Taylor Grand Jurors File Petition To Impeach Kentucky Attorney GeneralThe three grand jurors in Breonna's case are filing a petition to impeach Attorney General Daniel Cameron on the grounds that he lied to the media. By Madusa S.
- CrimeBreonna Taylor Juror Claims Daniel Cameron Didn't Allow Homicide ChargesAccording to the juror, bringing homicide charges against the officers involved in Taylor's death wasn't an option.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsDaniel Cameron Will Have Armed Security Due To "Serious, Credible Threats"The response to the Breonna Taylor case has reportedly caused the Kentucky Attorney General to fear for his life.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureKentucky AG Slams Megan Thee Stallion's Powerful "SNL" PerformanceKentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron calls Megan Thee Stallion's message to him during "SNL" performance "disgusting." By Aron A.
- CrimeDaniel Cameron Denies Accusations By Breonna Taylor's Family Over Grand JuryThe Kentucky Attorney General responds to allegations that he didn't properly show evidence to the grand jury.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureMegan Thee Stallion Delivers Stinging Message To Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron On SNLMegan Thee Stallion used her time on primetime television to make an important statement. By Dre D.
- CrimeBreonna Taylor: Kentucky AG Requests Delay In Releasing Grand Jury RecordingDaniel Cameron asks for additional time before handing over the grand jury recordings in Breonna Taylor's case. By Aron A.
- CrimeBreonna Taylor Case: Kentucky AG Agrees To Release Grand Jury RecordingsKentucky AG Daniel Cameron agrees to release grand jury recordings in Breonna Taylor's case after a jury member filed a motion to go public. By Aron A.
- CrimeKentucky AG Daniel Cameron Will Release Grand Jury Recording: ReportCameron has reportedly issued a statement saying that he will share the recordings from the grand jury session after a member of the jury accused him of not being truthful with the public.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureBreonna Taylor Protests Lead To Arrests, Tear Gas, Fires Nationwide: WATCHVideos of these protests have overtaken social media as police are on high alert after two officers were shot in Louisville.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsNo Homicide Charges For Officers In Breonna Taylor's DeathThe decision was largely anticipated but remains expected to be met with protests.By Isaiah Cane
- CrimeBreonna Taylor Case: Kentucky AG Says He Received "Critical" Ballistics ReportKentucky Attorney General stated this piece of evidence isn't the "end-all-be-all" of the investigation into Breonna Taylor's death.By Aron A.
- PoliticsKentucky Attorney General Faces Backlash After Invoking Breonna Taylor At RNCDaniel Cameron supports President Trump.By Isaiah Cane
- Pop CultureTrae Tha Truth, Porsha Williams Share Their Charges Have Been Changed To FeloniesTrae Tha Truth and Porsha Williams were just two of nearly 100 people arrested while protesting for Breonna Taylor.By Erika Marie
- Pop CulturePorsha Williams, Trae Tha Truth, Yandy Smith Arrested Protesting For Breonna TaylorIt's reported that Porsha Williams, Trae Tha Truth, Yandy Smith, and Tamika Mallory were all arrested in Kentucky.By Erika Marie