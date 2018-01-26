culture 2
- MusicQuavo Says That Migos' "Culture 3" Is "Going Into Mixing"Quavo says that Migos' "Culture 3" is going into mixing.By Cole Blake
- MusicQuavo Teases That "Culture 3" Time Is ComingOn the three year anniversary of "Culture 3," Quavo confirms that the Migos are about ready to rollout their new album. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicOffset Claps Back After Haters Says Migos Fell OffAfter a few haters plague his comments with harsh words, Offset takes time to clap back with a few confident declarations. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicMigos Saunter Through A Medley Of Bangers At 2019 Kid's Choice AwardsMigos loves the kids. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicMigos' "Culture II" Hits Double Platinum StatusThe Migos brand is strong. By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentHip-Hop Sequels: The Gift & The CurseAre hip-hop sequels a foregone conclusion?By Mitch Findlay
- MusicCardi B Performs "Motorsport" During Aubrey & The Three Migos NYC Tour StopCardi B killed the stage at MSG.By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicDrake & Migos' "Aubrey & The Three Amigos" Tour Finally Kicks OffDrake and Migos kick off their tour in grandiose fashion.By Mitch Findlay
- MusicQuavo & Pharrell Are Back In the StudioIs there a sequel to "Stir Fry" in the works?By Trevor Smith
- MusicLyor Cohen Talks Kanye West's MAGA Moment, Migos Drama & MoreLyor Cohen teases some "amazing" Kanye West music in the stash.By Mitch Findlay
- MusicLil Yachty Gives His Take On Who Had Best Verse On Migos' "MotorSport"Lil Yachty thinks Takeoff shined the brightest on "MotorSport." By Alex Zidel
- MusicOffset Sounds Off On Unnamed Target; Speculation EnsuesOffset unleashes on someone, and fans believe they know exactly who it is. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicMigos' "Walk It Talk It" Costume Designer Explains Takeoff's Blonde WigThe "Soul Train" inspiration was clear throughout the "Walk It Talk It" video.By Alex Zidel
- Music VideosMigos and Drake Channel Soul Train In "Walk It Talk It" VideoMigos take us on a "Culture Ride" in new clip.By Milca P.
- MusicMigos Perform "Stir Fry" and "Narcos" On "Saturday Night Live"Migos bring some culture to the "SNL" stage.By Milca P.
- MusicMigos Say They Were "Cheated" At The Grammys“Culture is one colour and it’s everybody’s colour.”By Chantilly Post
- Original ContentMigos Edition: Who Had The Better Verse?Offset, Takeoff, or Quavo...which Migos member has the best bars? By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicMigos Perform "Stir Fry" While Cooking Stir FryPossibly the best performance the trio has ever done.By Chantilly Post
- MusicQuavo Trolls Airport Attendant In Bizarre Yet Hypnotic "BBO" VideoQuavo takes viewers to a strange and fascinating place with new video post. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicMigos' "Culture II" First Week Sales ProjectionsCould Migos be on the way to a second Number 1 album?By Milca P.
- MusicPhysical Copies of Migos' "Culture II" Are On The WayFans can get their hands on a physical copy as early as next month.By Milca P.
- NewsMigos Link Up With Gucci Mane On "Culture II" Song "CC"Listen to another standout from Migos' "Culture II" called "CC" featuring Gucci Mane.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicMigos "Culture 2": The 7 Essential SongsIf you're looking for "Culture 2" highlights, you can't go wrong with these seven tracks. By Mitch Findlay