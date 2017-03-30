creativity
- Pop CultureNardwuar Digs Deep Into Tyler, The Creator's Music Inspirations: WatchNardwuar finds out who Tyler, the Creator is. By Sandra E
- MusicCassie Is Ready For Motherhood & Wants Daughter To Be Inspired By Her MusicThis is an exciting new chapter for the singer.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentSeth Rogen's New Hobby Is Making Ceramic AshtraysThe actor, director, producer and writer has now added "ashtray connoisseur" to the list.By hnhh
- MusicAnderson .Paak Credits Fatherhood With Keeping Him AliveAnderson .Paak is the genuine article.By Devin Ch
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Takes Aim At Trippie Redd In Bed With His Ex-Girlfriend AylekzThe trolling continues without a single diss track release.By Zaynab
- SocietyKanye West Breaks: "I’ve Been Used To Spread Messages I Don’t Believe In"Yeezy will be moving forward with a different mindset.By Zaynab
- MusicTyler, The Creator Signs TV Deal With Sony PicturesTyler inks a TV deal with creative partner L-Boy.By Devin Ch
- MusicKanye West Shares Outline Of His Philosophy Book In Twitter RantKanye drops a few gems in Twitter splurge.By Devin Ch
- MusicKanye West Embarks On Twitter Rant About CreativityKanye West has now returned to Twitter in his truest form.By Alex Zidel
- MusicWhy Logic Abandoned "AfricAryaN" Album TitleFrom "AfricAryaN" to "Everybody."By Mitch Findlay