COVID-19 Relief Efforts
- LifeJoel Osteen & Lakewood Church Repaying $4.4Mill PPP Loan: ReportThe multi-million dollar megachurch came under fire after the public learned it received the cash for COVID-19 Relief.By Erika Marie
- GramPretty Ricky's Baby Blue Warns Against PPP Loans: "Keep Your Freedom"The singer is facing serious jail time after authorities allege he spent COVID-19 relief funds on personal items.By Erika Marie
- RandomDiddy Hosts Giveaway But Woman Complains She Only Received Gift BagLocal community leaders, activists, and residents praised the rap mogul for helping those in need.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureDiddy Hands Out $50 Bills To Crowd, Pays Rent For Miami FamiliesThe Bad Boy mogul's charity is aiding in COVID-19 relief efforts as unemployment benefits have expired for millions.By Erika Marie
- GramPretty Ricky's Baby Blue Claims He Faces Life In Prison Over Federal ChargesThe singer gave an update after his first day in court after being named in an alleged PPP Loan scam worth $24 million.By Erika Marie
- AnticsFlorida Man Arrested After Buying Lamborghini With COVID-19 Relief FundsA Florida man has been arrested after receiving nearly $4 million in PPP funds.By Rose Lilah
- Pop CultureBeyonce To Receive BET Humanitarian AwardShe is being recognized for her work with the BetGOOD Foundation and other initiatives. By Noah John
- RandomNew Study Says Summer Sun Can Kill CoronavirusThe finding contradicts previous statements from several public health officials. By Noah John
- MusicPusha T Offers COVID-19 Relief To Norfolk With "Feed Your City Challenge"Pusha T teamed up with music exec Tony Draper and former NBA star Ricky Davis to launch the Feed Your City Challenge in Norfolk, Virginia.By Lynn S.
- Crime"Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" Star Arkansas Mo Arrested For Bank FraudArkansas Mo, star of "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta," has been charged with committing bank fraud after misusing a COVID-19 relief loan to buy jewelry and pay child support.By Lynn S.
- MusicThe Game Is Giving Away $20,000 To Four FansThe Game has offered his fans an opportunity to secure one of four twenty-thousand dollar bags. By Mitch Findlay
- GramRihanna Poses In Lavender Lingerie For New Savage X Fenty CampaignRihanna is looking stunning in the promotion for her brand new Savage x Fenty campaign.By Alexander Cole
- MusicWatsky Freestyles For A Record-Breaking 33 HoursWatsy pushed his body and mind to the absolute brink, clocking in a thirty-three-hour freestyle session -- all for a good cause. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicJustin Bieber & Ariana Grande Announce New Collab "Stuck With U"Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande are dropping a new collab, "Stuck With U," next Friday, and all the proceeds are going toward coronavirus relief efforts.By Lynn S.
- SneakersEminem Giving Away His Ultra-Hyped Air Jordan 4 SneakersEminem is donating a pair of the Eminem x Carhartt x Air Jordan 4 "Black Chrome" sneakers for COVID-19 relief.By Alex Zidel