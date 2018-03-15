covers
- MusicEverything About T-Pain’s Upcoming ‘On Top Of The Cover’s AlbumT-Pain is dropping a covers album based on popular songs.ByAnthony Rivera1105 Views
- Pop CultureWill Smith Raps "Just The Two Of Us" Hit Over Young TikToker's Bassline CoverWill is back in his rapper bag as he shines a light on 10-year-old bass player Ellen Alaverdyan.ByErika Marie1002 Views
- SongsLogic's Cover Of Ice Cube's "It Was A Good Day" Get's O'Shea Jackson Jr.'s AttentionCube's famous doppelgänger son joked about Logic singing the bar about his mother, Kim. ByErika Marie17.2K Views
- MusicChlöe Delivers Sexy "Lovin You" Cover, Reacts To CriticsShe took on a Minnie Riperton classic and after sharing her seductive version, Chlöe returned with a few words for her critics.ByErika Marie6.5K Views
- MusicDolly Parton Approves Of Lil Nas X's "Jolene" Cover: "I Was So Excited"The Country legend called the cover "really good" and said she was "honored."ByErika Marie2.4K Views
- MusicDolly Parton Used Royalties From "I Will Always Love You" To Support Black NeighborhoodThe music icon was asked how she spent the royalties from Whitney Houston's 1992 remake of her song, and she honored the late singer.ByErika Marie3.7K Views
- NewsFreddie Gibbs Covers Poet Gil Scott-Heron's "Winter In America"The song is featured on the "Black History Always - Music For The Movement Vol. 2 EP."ByErika Marie5.6K Views
- NewsJames Blake Covers Frank Ocean, Billie Eilish, & More On New EPJames Blake's new "Covers" EP features his unique spin on some incredible songs.ByAlexander Cole3.1K Views
- MusicJacquees Declares That He's "Back Remixing Everybody Songs" In 2020Jacquees is returning to his favourite past-time. ByNoah C2.0K Views
- MusicKanye West Puts A Gospel Spin On Davido's "If" During Sunday ServiceKanye West takes a record of Davido's and flips it for Sunday Service.ByAron A.1.8K Views
- MusicDrake's Kid-Friendly Covers Of "Kick Push" & "Basketball" SurfaceThe past is priceless.ByMitch Findlay5.1K Views
- MusicTLC's Chilli Reacts To Weezer's Cover Of "No Scrubs"Weezer gets much love from TLC's Chilli.ByDevin Ch6.6K Views
- MusicJacquees Responds To "Bad Singing" Petition : "You Can't Say Nothing To Jacquees"He did, indeed, refer to himself in the third person like a true legend.ByZaynab14.0K Views
- SocietyJacquees Haters Sign Petition To Ban Him From Doing Music CoversHe seems to have upset thousands of music lovers.ByZaynab7.3K Views
- MusicKiana Ledé Reveals How She Bounced Back After Being Dropped From Her LabelA tale of perseverence. ByZaynab3.8K Views
- MusicRihanna Is A Nature Goddess In Her Stunning Vogue CoverRihanna unveils her cover for British Vogue's big September issue.ByAlex Zidel15.5K Views
- NewsDrake's "In My Feelings" Covered By Brasstracks With Trumpet-Laden InstrumentalDrake's "In My Feelings" gets spruced up by Brasstracks.ByAlex Zidel3.6K Views
- MusicLogic & Q-Tip Are Set To Appear On An Elton John Tribute AlbumLogic is about to drop a track with Sir Elton John. ByMitch Findlay2.7K Views