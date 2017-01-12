concussions
- SportsTua Tagovailoa Contemplated RetirementMiami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa opens up on how concussions almost cut his career short. ByTyler Reed564 Views
- SportsTua Tagovailoa Gets Career Update From His ParentsSome have theorized that concussions would force him to retire.ByAlexander Cole4.8K Views
- SportsBrett Favre Claims He's Suffered "Thousands" Of ConcussionsBrett Favre has a newfound knowledge of concussions and their symptoms.ByAlexander Cole1188 Views
- SportsJake Paul Claims He's Suffering Memory Loss & Slurred Speech Due To ConcussionsHe says he's had 20 to 30 concussions in his life and they are taking a toll.ByErika Marie10.1K Views
- SportsAntonio Brown Talks CTE And Explains Why He Doesn't Have ItAB had a lot to say in this interview.ByAlexander Cole3.2K Views
- PoliticsTrump Dismissed 34 Troops Diagnosed With Brain Injuries As "Headaches"Has Trump also been suffering one of these "headaches," as he referred to them as?ByAron A.2.2K Views
- SportsRob Gronkowski Sets The Record Straight On His Retirement StatusPatriots fans want Gronk back so badly.ByAlexander Cole17.1K Views
- SportsRob Gronkowski Has Fans Confused After Saying He Cured His CTECTE is not, in fact, fixable.ByAlexander Cole2.5K Views
- SportsRob Gronkowski Claims He's Suffered A Shocking Amount Of ConcussionsThere is no denying how dangerous football can be.ByAlexander Cole2.4K Views
- SportsBob Costas Claims He Was Removed From Super Bowl Broadcast For Concussion CoverageIt looks like Costas was blacklisted.ByAlexander Cole1310 Views
- SportsNFL Reports Significant Decrease In Concussions For 2018The league is looking to become much safer. ByAlexander Cole472 Views
- SportsBengals' Vontaze Burfict's Career In Jeopardy Following Another ConcussionBurfict's latest concussion puts his career in jeopardy.ByKyle Rooney1196 Views
- SportsJaguars' Marqise Lee Suffers "Serious" Injury, Jalen Ramsey Blames New Helmet RuleThe NFL "Helmet Rule" is making players buckle under pressure.ByDevin Ch9.1K Views
- SportsBo Jackson "Would Never Have Played Football" If He Knew About The Head InjuriesStrong words from one of the greatest athletes of all time.Byhnhh127 Views