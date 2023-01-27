Tua Tagovailoa has been through a lot this past season. If you were a Dolphins fan, it was extremely hard to watch as the quarterback suffered three concussions. Two of these concussions happened in the span of just four days. Overall, it was quite the scare, and it has led to future speculation.

Although Tua hasn’t spoken to the media much, there has been this theory that he will retire from the NFL. His concussion problems can create some long-term issues that would interfere with his quality of life. However, doctors around the Dolphins have remained optimistic.

Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins warms up prior to a game against the Green Bay Packers at Hard Rock Stadium on December 25, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Recently, Tua’s parents Galu and Diane spoke to the media. This took place at the Polynesian bowl, and by all accounts, Tagovailoa is going to play next season. Moreover, the Dolphins seem committed to making Tua the QB of their future.

“He comes back,” Galu said. “That’s their guy. They love him, we love them and what they’re doing and how they’re helping him with his recovery and everything else trying to get him back. […]

“He’s still going through his protocol, but we’re grateful for them, too. Very thankful for Miami. The organization. The owner. [Chris] Grier as a GM and head coach Mike [McDaniel]. That guy’s special.”

Is there any doubt that he comes back and plays next year?



“No, he comes back. That’s their guy. They love him, we love them and what they’re doing and how they are helping with his recovery and trying to get him back. pic.twitter.com/tO40eCO9BU — Tili🌺 (@tili____) January 26, 2023

Tua Tagovailoa is going to need to be careful over the course of his career. Concussions are absolutely no joke, and they have ruined a lot of careers. Although, sports science has gotten better, so there definitely is hope for Tua and his future.

