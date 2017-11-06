collaborative
- MusicGucci Mane Announces New Song With Pooh ShiestyGucci Mane and Pooh Shiesty's new collab is dropping Thursday.By Joe Abrams
- MusicMaster P & Jeezy Announce Joint Album Is In The WorksMaster P recoupes the plot with an ageless Young Jeezy by his side.By Devin Ch
- MusicKanye West, Pharrell & Vic Mensa Craft Song For Gentle Monster's "13" CampaignKanye West produces "13 MUSIC" number with the help of Vic Mensa, Malik Yusef, and Pharrell.By Devin Ch
- MusicGrammys Producer Ken Ehrlich Deeply Hurt By Ariana Grande's Pointed AttackCould Grammy snubs have something to do with Ariana Grande's bitterness towards Ken Erlich?By Devin Ch
- NewsStream Q Da Fool & Kenny Beats 6-Track Project "Bad Influence"Q Da Fool & Kenny Beats By Devin Ch
- NewsEric Bellinger & A.D. Return As Poncho Belly & Dizzle On "Nine" ProjectPoncho Belly & Dizzle are back.By Milca P.
- NewsLil Baby Lets His Partner Gunna Run The Offense On "World Is Yours"Gunna compensates for his partner-in-crime on "World Is Yours." By Devin Ch
- MusicBad Bunny & J Balvin Are Dropping A Joint Album Called "Oasis"J Balvin and Bad Bunny look to corner the US market as a formidable duo.By Devin Ch
- MusicThe Weeknd's Manager, Cash, NAV, Gunna & Wheezy Take Private Jet To New MusicAn Instagram post hints at the possibility of a collaborative project.By Zaynab
- MusicLil Pump & Smokepurpp Announce Their Collaborative Project Is In The WorksThe project will drop after "Harvard Dropout" is out.By Alex Zidel
- MixtapesMari and Jimmy Lit Collide For "Mari Lit" EPMari and Jimmy Lit collaborate on a full-length effort.By Milca P.
- SneakersBig Sean Shares First Collaborative Sneaker With PumaBig Sean adds some flair to an upcoming Puma drop. By Chantilly Post