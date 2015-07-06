clarify
- MusicTyler, The Creator Clears Up "Daughter" Line On New SingleThe Hawthorne innovator took to Twitter to explain one of the most double-take lines on his latest single, "DOGTOOTH."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SocietyCharlamagne Tha God Says Black Twitter Is Doing Fox News' Work"The Breakfast Club" hosts defend Kamala Harris against accusations of pandering.By Zaynab
- Music21 Savage's Lawyer Says Gun Found In Rapper's Vehicle Wasn't His21 Savage's attorney shoots down claims the rapper had a gun on him.By Aron A.
- MusicFrankie Muniz Gives Kanye West "Props" For Speaking About 13th AmendmentFrankie Muniz takes an optimistic approach amid Kanye West's 13th amendment comments. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentAmber Rose Really Doesn't Regret Her Bill Cosby Death Wish: "I Said What The F*ck I Said""Stand up for a racist if ya'll want to."By Chantilly Post
- MusicLil Xan Tries Clarifying His Comments Made About TupacLil Xan is now calling Tupac a "legend" and is blaming the media for twisting his words.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicJhene Aiko Denies Rumors That Her Relationship With Big Sean Is In TroubleJhene Aiko denies the rumor that her and Big Sean's relationship is in trouble. By Kevin Goddard
- MusicT-Pain Reveals Which "All I Do Is Win" Lyrics You've Been Getting Wrong For YearsT-Pain clarifies exactly what he's saying on the DJ Khaled collab. By Matt F
- MusicPost Malone Addresses His Controversial Comments About Hip-HopPost Malone clarifies his controversial comments made about hip-hop not being "real."By Kevin Goddard
- Editor's PickKanye West Says Lebron James Is "Fam"Kanye West responds to the media frenzy surrounding his "Facts" record, and more specifically, the line about Lebron James.By Rose Lilah
- NewsWiz Khalifa Clarifies Project Title: "Khalifa"Wiz Khalifa clarifies the name of his upcoming project.By Rose Lilah
- BeefMiguel Clarifies Frank Ocean StatementMiguel clears the air on Frank Ocean comment and compares it to "apples to oranges".By Kevin Goddard