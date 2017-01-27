civil rights movement
- GramCharlamagne Mocks Floyd Mayweather: "I'm Telling My Kids This Was Selma"Following the chaotic match between Mayweather and Logan Paul, the radio presenter compared the images to the 1965 Selma marches. By Madusa S.
- PoliticsFamily Of Malcolm X Want His Murder Case Reopened, Say New Evidence Implicates NYPDHis daughters claim they have evidence that incriminates the NYPD and FBI. By hnhh
- Pop CultureJohn Lewis, Congressman & Civil Rights Icon, Has Died Of Cancer At 80John Lewis, a celebrated icon for his role in politics and the Civil Rights Movement, has passed away from cancer.By Erika Marie
- RandomNicki Minaj's Lyric About Rosa Parks Is "Heart Breaking" Says Leader's Nephew: ReportTMZ continues the Rosa Parks drama with Nicki Minaj.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureJay Z & Will Smith To Produce Series On The Women Of The Civil Rights MovementJay & Will are working on an anticipated show. By Chantilly Post
- MusicDiddy Is Calling For a Shift To Be Made In The Culture: "Enough Is Enough"The hip hop mogul shared some motivation to help people think better, be better, and do better.By Erika Marie
- MusicCardi B Portrays Coretta Scott King In "Real Housewives Of The Civil Rights Movement"Cardi B's former foray into comedy has surfaced. By Mitch Findlay
- EntertainmentSamuel L. Jackson Remembers Martin Luther King Jr. On Assassination AnniversaryApril 4 marks the anniversary of the Civil Rights leader's assassination.By Karlton Jahmal
- SocietyChris Brown, Kehlani, Diddy, Barack Obama & More Honour Martin Luther King Jr. DayHappy Martin Luther King Jr. Day.By Chantilly Post
- Society60 Years Later Emmett Till's Accuser Admits Lies Led To His LynchingThe woman whose accusations led to Emmett Till's lynching admits she lied.By hnhh