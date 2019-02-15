civil rights
- CrimeDerek Chauvin Given 21 Years In Prison In George Floyd Civil Rights CaseDerek Chauvin had previously pleaded guilty to violating George Floyd's civil rights.By Alexander Cole
- PoliticsDerek Chauvin & 3 Officers Plead Not Guilty To Violating George Floyd's RightsDerek Chauvin, Thomas Lane, J. Keung, and Tou Thao have pleaded not guilty to federal charges of violating George Floyd's rights. By Mitch Findlay
- MoviesChris Rock Hates Civil Rights Films: "Racism & Jim Crow Is So Much Dirtier"He doesn't believe that movies will able to grasp the full scope of how vicious and violent that time in history actually was.By Erika Marie
- SportsLeBron James & Doc Rivers Mourn Civil Rights Icon John LewisDoc Rivers and LeBron James mourn the passing of civil rights icon John Lewis.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsSnoop Dogg, Barack Obama, Nas, Jamie Foxx, & More React To Passing Of Icon John LewisJohn Lewis was truly an inspiration. By Karlton Jahmal
- Pop CultureJohn Lewis, Congressman & Civil Rights Icon, Has Died Of Cancer At 80John Lewis, a celebrated icon for his role in politics and the Civil Rights Movement, has passed away from cancer.By Erika Marie
- Pop CulturePorsha Williams Shares Story Of Being Chased Down By KKK As A ChildPorsha Williams was six-years-old when she attended her first protest march alongside her civil rights leader grandfather, Hosea Williams.By Erika Marie
- SneakersVans Announces Massive Pledges To Civil Rights GroupsVans is speaking up following the police murder of George Floyd.By Alexander Cole
- CrimeMinnesota Files Civil Rights Charge Against Minneapolis Police DepartmentThe Minnesota Department of Human Rights will be launching an investigation of the Minneapolis Police Department.By Rose Lilah
- PoliticsWhy We Protest & Riot: Perspective From The Front LinesA report from the front lines of the Los Angeles protests, where thousands rallied in the streets seeking justice for George Floyd. By Karlton Jahmal
- RandomKodak Black's Mother Threatens To Kill Herself If Her Son Dies In PrisonThe rapper has reportedly been moved to another prison.By Erika Marie
- SportsBill Russell To Receive Arthur Ashe Courage Award At The ESPYsRussell has 11 NBA championships to his name.By Alexander Cole
- PoliticsMo’Nique's Husband Compares Her Defiant Struggles To MLK & Malcolm XTalk of a revolution gets tabled on the latest episode of "Mo'Nique & Sidney’s Open Relationship."By Devin Ch
- SocietyJussie Smollett: Civil Rights Activist Demands His Arrest & ProsecutionNajee Ali claims the actor's apparent dishonesty is a disservice to the community.
By Zaynab
- SportsColin Kaepernick Is A Sellout According To Ex-NFLer Larry JohnsonKaepernick just won a settlement with the NFL.By Alexander Cole