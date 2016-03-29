chicken and waffles
- FoodRoscoe’s Chicken & Waffles Robbed At Gunpoint By Anti-Masker For Food But No CashA maskless man robbed Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles at gunpoint after initially being kicked out for not wearing a mask.By Azure Johnson
- Society"Chicken & Waffles" Cereal Introduced For National Cereal DayIs anyone hungry?By Alex Zidel
- SocietyRoscoe’s Chicken & Waffles Claps Back At KFC For New Menu AdditionRoscoe’s had time today.By Chantilly Post
- SocietyKFC Officially Adds Chicken & Waffles To Their MenuIt's about time!By Alex Zidel
- MusicNas' Fast Food Joint Sweet Chick Opening Queens LocationQueens, New York is about to get a new chicken and waffle joint courtesy of Nas.By Chantilly Post
- MusicNas Opens "Sweet Chick" Restaurant In Los AngelesSouth meets East meets West as Nas opens new "Sweet Chick" restaurant in LA. By Mitch Findlay
- LifeWest Coast Staple Roscoe's House Of Chicken N Waffles Has Filed For BankruptcyThis would be a major loss for anyone who appreciates good food.By hnhh