chicago pd
- MusicFBG Duck Shooting Leads Chicago PD To Issue A Retaliation WarningThe Chicago Police Department sent out a warning for city residents to stay cautious of retaliation shootings in response to the August 4th murder of local rapper FBG Duck.By Keenan Higgins
- RandomJussie Smollett's Accused Attacker Wants His Bleach Back From Chicago PoliceAbel Osundairo, one of the men accused of attacking Jussie Smollett last year, is asking for the Chicago PD to return his red hat, ski mask, bleach, and more.By O.I.
- MusicLil Reese Reportedly Pleads Guilty To Drug Charge In ChicagoLil Reese has been sentenced to one year of probation and a $600 fine.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentJussie Smollett Told Police Osundairo Brothers Are "Black As Sin": ReportChicago police release details surrounding Jussie Smollett's arrest.By Aron A.
- SocietyJussie Smollett Accused Of Purposely Misleading Cops By Saying Attackers Were WhiteThe city of Chicago isn't going to let Jussie Smollett run off scot-free.By Devin Ch
- SocietyChicago PD Sued For Allegedly Raiding 4-Year-Old's B-Day Party: ReportChicago Police find themselves under fire for allegedly raiding a child's birthday party.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentJussie Smollett: Police Put Osundairo Brothers In Hotel During InvestigationIt sounds like the Osundairo Brothers were placed in a temporary witness protection program.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentJussie Smollett's Case: Chicago PD Launch Internal Investigation Over False InfoChicago Police Department are looking into the "inaccurate" news that's surfaced online.By Aron A.
- MusicJussie Smollett's Lawyer Says "Empire" Actor Feels "Betrayed" By Legal SystemJussie Smollett's legal team releases a statement on his arrest.By Aron A.
- SocietyJussie Smollett's Bond Set At $100,000, Passport RevokedJudge Fitzgerald calls it like he sees fit.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentJussie Smollett Reportedly Not Meeting With Chicago Police For InterviewMore details surrounding Jussie's attack just don't seem to add up.By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentJussie Smollett Hired Brothers To "Attack" Him, Police Sources Say: ReportPolice believe Jussie Smollett orchestrated the attack on himself.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentTwo Men Arrested In Connection To Jussie Smollett AttackCops have two suspects in custody. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentJussie Smollett Responds To Claims Of Not Cooperating With Police"Jussie is the victim here..."By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentJussie Smollett's Investigators Say They Have Persons Of Interests In AttackThe police are looking for the public's assistance in finding multiple persons of interest in Jussie Smollett's attack.By Aron A.
- SocietyLaquan McDonald's Murder: 3 Police Officers Acquitted In Cover-Up TrialThe Cook County render a stunning decision in the Laquan McDonald cover-up trial.By Devin Ch
- MusicR. Kelly Confronted By Chicago Police At Trump Tower Residence: ReportPolice responded to a call claiming R. Kelly was holding two women hostage.By Aron A.
- MusicR. Kelly Gets Served With "False Arrest Warrant" While Celebrating His 52nd BirthdayV75 Chicago got raided Thursday morning, under the pretense of R. Kelly being a "wanted man."By Devin Ch
- SocietyVic Mensa Involved In Altercation With Chicago Police: VideoThe Chicago Police tried to arrest Vic Mensa while he was marshalling a parade.By Brynjar Chapman