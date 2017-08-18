Charlottesville
- SportsJustin Rohrwasser, Patriots Draft Pick, Addresses Controversial TattooJustin Rorwasser was drafted by the New England Patriots this past Saturday, but social media was quick to point out his "Three Percenters" tattoo—a group affiliated with anti-government, white nationalist ties.By Erika Marie
- SocietyCharlottesville Neo-Nazi Sentenced To Life In Prison For Protestor's MurderAlex Fields Jr. pleads guilty to 29 out of the 30 charges he faced in relation to Heather Heyers murder.By Aron A.
- PoliticsA Black Man Infiltrated A neo-Nazi Group And SuccessFully Took Them DownYes, it actually happened.By Milca P.
- SocietyWhite Supremacist Who Drove His Car Into Charlottesville Crowd Convicted Of MurderRacism isn't welcomed here. By Karlton Jahmal
- SocietyUnite The Right Organizers To Stage "White Civil Rights" Rally In Washington D.C.The organiers responsible for the Charlottesvile riots are headed to D.C.By Milca P.
- SocietyStacey Dash Supports Donald Trumps Notions About Charlottesville ProtestsThe former "Clueless" star is echoing the president's much-maligned sentiments. By David Saric
- SocietyTrain Carrying Republican Lawmakers Crashes Into Garbage TruckOne death and one injury have been reported so far. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentMiss America 2018 Cara Mund Makes History, Criticizes Donald TrumpThe President took center stage at a competition he used to run.By Matt F
- SocietyRussell Simmons Compares Robert E. Lee to Adolf HitlerHis comments arrive in the wake of the Charlottesville attack,By Milca P.
- SocietyDriver In Charlottesville Attack Facing Additional Felony ChargesJames Fields now faces 5 additional charges.By Milca P.
- LifeNike CEO Condemns Racism In Company-Wide EmailMark Parker denounces racism, bigotry and violence in company-wide email.By Kyle Rooney
- MusicFuture Postpones Virginia Shows After Charlottesville AttackFuture won't be performing in Virginia this weekend "out of respect for the tragic events."By Aron A.