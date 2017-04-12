Charlie Murphy
- Pop CultureEddie Murphy Offers His Side Of Hilarious Prince Basketball Game StoryEveryone remembers the infamous "Chappelle's Show" Charlie Murphy story.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureDave Chappelle Says Prince Helped Him Realize "I'm Not Crazy" After He Quit SeriesBack in 2006, "Chappelle's Show" came to an unexpected end, but the comedian said Prince didn't question his choices.By Erika Marie
- TVEddie Murphy Shares Prince Stories, Regrets Rejecting "Roger Rabbit" Role"I was like, 'What? Animations and people? That sound like bullsh*t to me!'"By Erika Marie
- SocietyTwitter Reacts to Emmys' Exclusion of Stars From In Memoriam TributeThe Emmy Awards left some key figures out of their "In Memoriam" segment.By Milca P.
- MusicDave Chappelle Honors Charlie Murphy At John Mayer ShowDave Chappelle paid tribute to his friend, the late Charlie Murphy.By hnhh
- MusicRIP Charlie Murphy: 50 Cent, Nas, & Many Others Mourn His DeathRappers and producers pay homage to Charlie Murphy.By hnhh
- EntertainmentCharlie Murphy Dies Of Leukemia At 57Eddie Murphy's older brother died after a long battle with leukemia.By hnhh