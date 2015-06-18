charleston shooting
- SocietyChurch Shooter Planned To Kill 10 White Attendees In Retaliation For Charleston MassacreA church go-er was reportedly planning a retaliation in response to the Charleston massacre.ByErika Marie7.4K Views
- SportsSteph Curry Producing Film About Charleston Church Shooting: ReportCurry and Viola Davis to serve as executive producers on "Emanuel" documentary.ByKyle Rooney872 Views
- SocietyDylann Roof Formally Sentenced To Death; Has 1 Month To File For New TrialDylann Roof was officially given the death penalty today, though he will have a one-month window to file a motion for a new trial. Many members of the Emanuel A.M.E. church addressed him before he was sentenced. ByAngus Walker188 Views
- SocietyDylann Roof Is Given The Death Penalty For Charleston MassacreThe jury has unanimously chosen death in the penalty portion of the trial of Dylann Roof. ByAngus Walker193 Views
- SocietyDylann Roof Doesn't Want To Hear Victims' Families' Testimonies Because It's "Not Fair"He's not finding a lot of sympathetic ears.Byhnhh203 Views
- LifeDylann Roof Found Guilty On All 33 Counts For Charleston MassacreBREAKING: Dylann Roof has been found guilty of all 33 counts raised against him for the murder of nine black churchgoers at the Emanuel AME church in Charleston, SC. The jury must now decide whether to give him death or life in prison. ByAngus Walker190 Views
- LifeDylann Roof Visited Emanuel AME Church 8 Times Before ShootingDylann Roof had researched many black churches in South Carolina, though he had been making repeated visits to the Emanuel AME church for six months. ByAngus Walker255 Views
- NewsShocking Video Of Dylann Roof's Confession Played For Charleston JuryRoof reportedly laughed as he admitted to the Charleston massacre. His ultimate goal was to "agitate race relations." ByAngus Walker265 Views
- NewsDylann Roof Is Denied Mistrial After Testimony Leads To Mother's Heart AttackOn the dramatic first day of the trial of Dylann Roof, a testimony sends his mother into a heart attack. The defense argued said testimony was grounds for a mistrial, though the motion has been denied. ByAngus Walker189 Views
- LifeJudge Rules Charleston Shooter Dylann Roof Competent To Stand TrialDylann Roof Byhnhh22.4K Views
- NewsNas Pens Open Letter About Race & War In AmericaNas writes about race and war in America.ByRose Lilah165 Views
- NewsRead Lupe Fiasco's "Dear, White Supremacy" LetterLupe Fiasco has written a letter to white supremacy.ByTrevor Smith17.1K Views
- NewsKanye West Freestyles At Birthday Bash 20Kanye West drops a freestyle at the 107.9 Birthday Bash.ByTrevor Smith148 Views
- NewsKiller Mike On Charleston Massacre: "I Wish Those Folks Had Been Armed"Killer Mike responds to the tragic shootings in Charleston.ByDanny Schwartz151 Views