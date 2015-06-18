charleston
- SocietySister Of Charleston Shooter Dylann Roof Arrested For Weapons & DrugsCriminal activity seems to run in the family. By David Saric
- SocietyBlack Lives Matter Activist Muhiyidin Moye Dead After Being Shot In The LegRest in peace, Muhiyidin Moye.By Chantilly Post
- SocietyDylann Roof Formally Sentenced To Death; Has 1 Month To File For New TrialDylann Roof was officially given the death penalty today, though he will have a one-month window to file a motion for a new trial. Many members of the Emanuel A.M.E. church addressed him before he was sentenced. By Angus Walker
- NewsShocking Video Of Dylann Roof's Confession Played For Charleston JuryRoof reportedly laughed as he admitted to the Charleston massacre. His ultimate goal was to "agitate race relations." By Angus Walker
- NewsRead Lupe Fiasco's "Dear, White Supremacy" LetterLupe Fiasco has written a letter to white supremacy.By Trevor Smith
- NewsNas On Charleston Shooting: "Racism Is Rotting America"Nas speaks on this week's tragic massacre in Charleston.By Patrick Lyons
- NewsKiller Mike On Charleston Massacre: "I Wish Those Folks Had Been Armed"Killer Mike responds to the tragic shootings in Charleston.By Danny Schwartz