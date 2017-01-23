cartoon network
- BeefNBA Youngboy Confuses JayDaYoungan For Cartoon Network CharacterNBA Youngboy clearly isn't paying any mind to JayDaYoungan.By Aron A.
- NumbersFuture's "Mask Off" Gets Major Resurgence After Appearing In "Rick & Morty""Mask Off" makes new movement.By Milca P.
- MusicChance The Rapper Will Executive Produce & Contribute To "Steven Universe" MusicalThe movie will also feature performances by Estelle and Uzo AdubaBy Erika Marie
- Original ContentThe Sustained Cultural Significance Of "The Boondocks"“Excuse me, everyone. I have a brief announcement to make: Jesus was Black, Ronald Reagan was the devil, and the government is lying about 9/11. Thank you for your time. And goodnight.”By Luke Hinz
- EntertainmentNew "Rick And Morty" Teaser Does Not Include Pickle YeAlthough it does include a lot. By Brynjar Chapman
- Entertainment"Blade Runner" Anime Series Heading To Adult SwimCrunchyroll & Adult Swim are producing the adventure. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentWarnerMedia Set To Launch Streaming Service To Compete With Netflix In 2019Warner has quite a catalog. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Rick And Morty" Season 4 Will Feature A New Writing StyleWill the new style change how well the show works?By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Rick And Morty" Has A Hidden "Batman" Cartoon Reference From A Joker Scene"Rick And Morty" with another obscure reference. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"The Boondocks" Producer Announces New Adult Swim Series With Vince StaplesLooks like we're getting another cartoon for the culture. By Karlton Jahmal
- Life"Teen Titans Go" Accuses "Deadpool" Of Ripping Off Deathstroke In New TrailerDC gets creative with their latest movie trailer.By Milca P.
- SocietyCartoon Network Rebooting "ThunderCats" SeriesThe "ThunderCats" are returning.By Milca P.
- EntertainmentRick & Morty: The 10 Best EpisodesFrom Mr. Meeseeks to Pickle Rick, these 10 episodes have it all.By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Rick And Morty" Season 4 Is In Danger"Rick And Morty" co-creator claims season four "hasn’t been ordered."By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicLil Yachty To Play Green Lantern In Upcoming "Teen Titans GO!" MovieHalsey has also been tapped in for the role of Wonder Woman.By Aron A.
- Original ContentTop 10 Best Dragon Ball Z FightsThe most epic battles in Dragon Ball Z.By Karlton Jahmal
- TVTyler, The Creator Headed To Adult Swim With TV Show "The Jellies"Tyler will score and star in Adult Swim's "The Jellies."By Danny Schwartz
- LifeWatch The First Full Trailer For The Return Of "Samurai Jack"Jack returns to Cartoon Network on March 11.By hnhh
- LifeCartoon Network Confirms Release Date For “Samurai Jack” RevivalSamurai Jack returns to Adult Swim in March.By hnhh