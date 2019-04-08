captain marvel
- Movies"The Marvels" Gets A New Release DateThe film's release date has been pushed back from July 2023 to the Fall. By Emily Burr
- MoviesBrie Larson Admits She's Not Sure If She'll Keep Playing Captain MarvelBrie Larson says she doesn't know whether she'll return as Captain Marvel for any more MCU projects.By Cole Blake
- Movies"Captain Marvel 2" Taps Nia DaCosta To Direct, Release Date RevealedCaptain Marvel will team up with Monica Rambeau and Ms. Marvel.By Karlton Jahmal
- MoviesHenry Cavill Rumored To Play Wolverine In "Captain Marvel 2"Henry Cavill may be taking on the role of Wolverine in the upcoming "Captain Marvel" sequel, according to reports.By Lynn S.
- Movies"Captain Marvel" Sequel Being Helmed By "WandaVision" Writer, Arriving 2022The sequel is on the way. By Chantilly Post
- MoviesKevin Feige Says Next "Endgame" Level Team Up Is "Well Under Way"Marvel keeps it movingBy Karlton Jahmal
- MixtapesEverything "Wrong" With "Captain Marvel" Is Compiled In This Video: Watch"CinemaSins" points out a total of 97 movie "sins" in "Captain Marvel."By hnhh
- EntertainmentMTV Movie & TV Awards 2019 Winners: "Avengers: Endgame," "LHHATL," & MoreThe MTV Movie & TV Awards happened last night and here are all the winners.By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentWhat's Next For The MCU?Phase four is coming. By Karlton Jahmal
- SneakersSneaker Review: Marvel x Adidas Basketball "Heroes Among Us" PackUnboxing Marvel and Adidas Basketball's "Heroes Among Us" collection.By Kyle Rooney
- EntertainmentMarvel Fans Theorize That Star-Lord & Captain Marvel Were Once An ItemDid Star-Lord and Captain Marvel try their hand at "The Love Connection?" By Mitch Findlay
- Entertainment"Avengers: Endgame" Obliterates Box Office With Billion Dollar Opening WeekendAre you shocked?By Karlton Jahmal
- SneakersFoot Locker Celebrates “Avengers: Endgame” With Thanos Adidas AM4 & More"Thanos" & "Captain Marvel" Adidas AM4 releasing exclusively via Foot Locker.By Kyle Rooney
- MoviesDisney Plus Streaming Service: Cheaper Than Netflix, "Star Wars," Marvel, & MoreHere's what to expect from Disney Plus.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentCaptain Marvel Is Itching To Dance With Thanos In New "Avengers: Endgame" ClipCaptain Marvel appears eager to square off with The Mad Titan.By Mitch Findlay