capitalism
- MusicJay-Z Finally Acknowledges The Criticism Of Being A BillionaireJay-Z is fully aware of the "Eat The Rich" comments. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureKanye West Teases "The Funeral Rehearsal of Kanye West" ProjectIn his recent interview with 032c, Ye admits to being slightly corny and discusses everything from ego death to capitalism.By Joshua Robinson
- Pop CultureJeff Bezos On Pace To Become World's First Trillionaire Because Of CoronavirusPeople are outraged after learning that Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is likely to become the world's first trillionaire.By Alex Zidel
- SongsAsher Roth Makes A Case Against Capitalism On "Hunnid"Asher Roth seems to have a problem with the way banks keep giving loans to teens who can't afford to pay it back.By Alexander Cole
- MusicNoname Hints At Quitting Music After Next Project: "My Heart Isn't Fully In It"We don't deserve Noname. By Noah C
- Music21 Savage Looks To Overcome The ICE Agenda Through Philanthropy21 Savage's attorney is working side-by-side with the rapper, to ensure his civic rights.By Devin Ch
- PoliticsJoey Bada$$ Delivers Episode 4 of "47 Minutes" Podcast Co-Starring J.I.DJ.I.D sits down with Joey Bada$$ and NasteeLuvzYou for Ep. 4 of Tidal's Pro Era podcast.By Devin Ch
- MusicJ. Cole Is Selling "Middle Child" MerchCole loaded up on Shopify credits to make it happen.By Devin Ch
- MusicSpotify Is Now A Publicly Traded CompanyTraders will now be able to invest in Spotify shares according to CEO Daniel Ek.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentNetflix's New Docuseries "Dirty Money" Trailer RevealedThis six-part series will investigate corrupt capitalism. By David Saric