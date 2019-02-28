cannabis company
- LifeMassachusetts Cannabis Company Makes World's Largest Weed BrownieThe brownie measures 3' x 3' and weighs 850 pounds. By Taylor McCloud
- Pop CultureDrake Invests In Cannabis Company Co-Owned By OVO 40The Toronto rapper is following his producer's lead once again. By Taylor McCloud
- TechSnoop Dogg-Invested Cannabis Company Receives $3.75 Billion ValuationSnoop helped the cannabis company "Dutchie" double their valuation. By Taylor McCloud
- Pop CultureNo More Life For Drake's Cannabis Company PartnershipDrake-helmed More Life Growth Company and Canopy Growth Corporation end their partnership after barely two years together. By Kevin Quinitchett
- Pop CultureJay-Z's Weed Brand Monogram Drops "High Tales" Ep. 2 With N.O.R.E.The rap monarch's cannabis company has released the second episode of their "High Tales" series.By Madusa S.
- Original ContentAll The Smoke: Hip Hop’s Capital In The Multibillion Dollar Cannabis IndustryHip-Hop’s claimed its stake in cannabis culture but how has it infiltrated the legal weed economy? B-Real, Wiz Khalifa, Berner, and more detail their journey as cannabis entrepreneurs during the rise of Big Weed corporations. By Aron A.
- TVWhoopi Goldberg's Cannabis Brand Implodes After Spat With Company Partner"Whoopi & Maya" has shut down.By Lynn S.
- Pop CultureDrake Teases "More Life Growth Co." With Mysterious Flower Deliveries In TorontoIs Drake launching a weed company or a new floral business?By Aron A.
- SocietyCoca-Cola Heir Arrested In Caribbean After Police Discover $1.3M In Cannabis On PJAlkiviades “Alki” David was arrested in St. Kitts after 5000 cannabis plants were discovered on his private jet.By Aron A.
- SocietyMartha Stewart Teams With Cannabis Company For CBD ProductsMartha Stewart is jumping into the cannabis industry.By Aron A.