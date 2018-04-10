butt injections
- Pop CultureLarsa Pippen Denies Butt Lift Rumors: “I Literally Work Out 7 Days A Week"Larsa Pippen says that her body is a result of working out seven days a week.By Cole Blake
- GramK. Michelle Shows Off "Dents" & Curves On IG With Update About Cosmetic SurgeriesK. Michelle is unafraid of showing the world her body modifications.By Erika Marie
- MusicMariah Carey's Former Assistant Reveals Singer Has Fake BootyThe ongoing lawsuit between Mariah Carey and her ex-assistant gets ugly.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentWATCH: LHHATL's Estelita Discusses Removing Toxic Butt Injections & Having Suicidal ThoughtsEstelita gets candid about experiencing suicidal thoughts while filming, and her up-coming surgery.By hnhh
- EntertainmentMadonna Responds To Butt Lift Rumours With Defiance And EvasionMadonna is not having it.By Brynjar Chapman
- EntertainmentMadonna's NYE Performance Overshadowed By Butt Implant RumoursIs it real?By Brynjar Chapman
- EntertainmentKim Kardashian Dragged By Tyson Beckford: "Doctor F*cked Up On Her Right Hip"Tyson Beckford thinks Kim Kardashian's surgery was botched.By Alex Zidel
- MusicK. Michelle Debuts New Figure After Removal Of Illegal Butt InjectionsK. Michelle is looking and feeling great. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentFarrah Abraham Lets Nine-Year-Old Daughter Watch Her Get Butt InjectionsThe "Teen Mom" star is being questioned over her parenting skills.By Chantilly Post
- MusicCardi B's Illegal $800 Butt Injections Could've Killed Her, Plastic Surgeon SaysExperts have chimed in on Cardi B's illegal butt injections.By Aron A.