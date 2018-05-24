business moves
- Pop CultureHaHa Davis Reflects On Taking Dinner With Jay-Z Over $500K, Says Hov Declined To EatThe comedian came out of the one-hour meeting with a newfound attitude that brought forth several business opportunities.By Hayley Hynes
- Original ContentThe Joe Budden Business Model: Destroy & RebuildIn the wake of Rory and Mal's controversial exit, we take a look at how Joe Budden has made a career out of tearing down his business ventures, and then building them back up.By Robert Blair
- Pop CultureMaster P To Design Black-Owned Supercars With Former Tesla 'Genius'The hip-hop mogul plans to unleash The Nemesis RR, "as the next era of supercars."By Madusa S.
- MusicQuavo Has Officially Produced His First Horror FilmWho'd have expected Quavo would be a horror buff? By Mitch Findlay
- EntertainmentLil Pump Leads As The Spokesperson For A New Weed CompanyLil Pump is making money moves. By Aida C.
- EntertainmentBeyonce Pockets $300 Million Dollars From "Uber" Investments: ReportA little extra cash for Queen Beyonce.By Aida C.
- MusicRay J's Company Raycon Hits $10 Mil In Sales In Just 12 MonthsHe's moving up in the tech world.By Erika Marie
- MusicLil Wayne Is Now The Sole Owner Of Young MoneyYoung Money is no longer affiliated with Birdman's Cash Money.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDJ Khaled And Diddy Talk Fatherhood & Business During Meeting Of The MindsDJ Khaled & Diddy cap off mogul talk with some Dover sole. By Mitch Findlay
- SportsCommon Says NFL’s Policy Forcing Players To Stand Is A Business MoveCommon believes the NFL is only concerned with their bottom line - he’s not wrong. By Safra D