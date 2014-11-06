broke with expensive taste
- MusicAzealia Banks Will Be Performing Her New Album, "Yung Rapunxel II", In ChinaThe return of Yung Rapunxel. By Noah C
- Music VideosAzealia Banks Releases New Video For "Soda"Check out Azealia Banks' new video for "Soda," off her "Broke With Expensive Taste" album.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicAzealia Banks Says She Will Have Album Of The Year Across All GenresAzealia Banks makes a bold statement regarding her upcoming album and her place in the game.By Devin Ch
- MusicIggy Azalea & Azealia Banks Collaboration Blocked By Def JamThe Azalea and Azealia collaboration is no more. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsAzealia Banks "Ice Princess" VideoAzealia Banks transforms into an "Ice Princess" in her new video.By Patrick Lyons
- InterviewsAzealia Banks Stirs Controversy In Playboy InterviewRead excerpts from Azealia Banks's intimate interview with Playboy.By Angus Walker
- Editor's PickAzealia Banks & Erykah Badu Go Back & Forth On Twitter [Update: Banks Keeps It Up]Azealia Banks confronted Erykah Badu on Twitter after the singer suggested she wasn't a fan of Banks' music.By Trevor Smith
- NewsAzealia Banks Reveals Cover Art & Tracklist For "Broke With Expensive Taste" [Update: Stream The Album]Azealia Banks' tracklist, cover art and release date for "Broke With Expensive Taste" surface.By Rose Lilah