bribe
- CrimeHot Pockets Heiress Sentenced In College Admissions ScandalThe heiress to the Hot Pockets fortune has been sentenced to 5 months in prison after pleading guilty to cheating and bribing to get her daughters into college.By Lynn S.
- CrimeR. Kelly Allegedly Offered Brother $50K To Take Fall For Child Porn TapeCarey Kelly wanted no part in his brother's scheme.By Alexander Cole
- SportsCam Newton Offers Man $1,500 To Switch Airplane Seat & Gets RejectedWho turns down $1,500?By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicR. Kelly Witnesses Say He Paid Them Not To Testify, And He "Flew [Them] In For Sex": ReportHe could soon be hit with a fresh set of charges.By hnhh
- EntertainmentOlivia Jade "Fully Knew" About Her Parents Bribes To USCOlivia Jade apparently didn't get accepted into any other schools.By Aron A.
- SocietyEl Chapo's Narco Trial: Witness Says He Paid $100 Mill In Bribes To Ex-PresidentA star witness took the stand with some startling revelations about the Narco Kingpin.By Devin Ch
- SocietyEl Chapo Trial Witness Claims Mexico's Chief Of Security Was "$6 Million" In His PocketEl Chapo allegedly paid high-ranking officials several million dollars in bribe moneyBy Devin Ch
- SportsDonald Trump Endangers The U.S.'s 2026 World Cup BidThe winning bid will be announced on June 13.By Devin Ch
- MusicSuge Knight's Former Lawyers Busted For Attempted Witness BriberySuge Knight's former lawyers have been arrested for allegedly attempting to bribe witnesses. By Matt F
- MusicSuge Knight & Lawyer Reportedly Accused Of Trying To Bribe WitnessesSuge Knight & his lawyer tried bribing witnesses with thousands of dollars to lie on trial for his upcoming murder case.By Kevin Goddard