bomber
- CrimeLone Nashville Bomber Identified As 63-Year Old Computer GuruAnthony Quinn Warner is ID'd as the lone Nashville bomber killed in the blast. By Veracia Ankrah
- CrimeNashville Bomber May Have Been Paranoid About 5G TowersWhen you read too many internet conspiracies...By Karlton Jahmal
- SocietyRobert De Niro & Joe Biden Among Latest To Receive "Suspicious Packages"The bomb threats continue, as prominent Donald Trump critics continue to be targeted. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicEminem Channels His Inner-Dad, Drops CD Version Of "Kamikaze"Eminem releases a compact disc with special artwork for his "Kamikaze" LP.By Devin Ch
- MusicEminem "Kamikaze" Merch Is Now AvailableEminem is capitalizing on his new album by dropping some fresh merch.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyAustin Bomber Mark Conditt Thinks Being Gay Is Unnatural, Discredits AbortionThe criminal has some particularly harsh opinions. By David Saric