bob iger
- TechDisney Fires Entire Metaverse DivisionDisney's Metaverse layoffs are just the beginning of the company's cost reduction efforts, which includes axing up to 7,000 employees.By Noah Grant
- MoviesDisney+ Updates "Black Panther" With New Intro In Honor Of Chadwick BosemanDisney+ added a new introduction for "Black Panther" in honor of Chadwick Boseman's 44th birthday.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureDisney To Stop Paying 100,000 Employees During COVID-19 ClosureDisney is set to stop paying over 100,000 of its employees.By Cole Blake
- MoviesDisney CEO Bob Iger Steps DownDisney CEO Bob Iger announced that he's stepping down from his position effective immediately, and will be replaced by Disney Parks chairman Bob Chapek.By Lynn S.
- MoviesNew "Star Wars" Movie Reportedly In The WorksA new "Stars Wars" film is reportedly in development from "Sleight" director, J.D. Dillard, and "Luke Cage" writer, Matt Owens.By Lynn S.
- TechDisney Plus Reaches 28.6 Million Subscribers Ahead Of "The Mandalorian" ReturnDisney Plus is dominating the streaming world.By Chantilly Post
- MoviesTom Holland's Drunk Phone Call With Marvel CEO May Have Kept Spider-Man In The MCUThe CEO of Marvel called the actor when he was already a few drinks deep.By Lynn S.
- Movies"Star Wars" Movies Are Going On Hiatus After "Rise Of Skywalker"The end of an era. By Karlton Jahmal
- MoviesDisney Plans To Reimagine "Home Alone," "Night At The Museum" & "Diary Of A Wimpy Kid"Disney bringing back more classics. By Noah C
- EntertainmentDisney CEO To Cancel Georgia Filming After Abortion Law Takes EffectDisney's taking a stand. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentDisney Takes Full Control Of Hulu After Striking Deal With ComcastDisney's officially set to challenge Netflix and Amazon in the streaming world.By Aron A.
- MoviesDisney Plus Streaming Service: Cheaper Than Netflix, "Star Wars," Marvel, & MoreHere's what to expect from Disney Plus.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentJimmy Kimmel Blackface Scandal Handled As "Private Matter" With Disney CEOBob Iger addresses the blackface controversy that affected Jimmy Kimmel. By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentDave Bautista Wants To Ditch Marvel For DC After James Gunn "Suicide Squad" HiringDrax wants out.By Karlton Jahmal
- MoviesDisney's X-Men Films Will Fall Under Kevin Feige's Control: ReportThe MCU orchestrator will have his hands full. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentDave Bautista Continues To Voice Displeasure With Disney After James Gunn FiringDrax may be replaced. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentChris Pratt Speaks On James Gunn's "Guardians Of The Galaxy" FiringPratt just wants to put this behind him. By Karlton Jahmal
- MoviesDisney CEO Bob Iger Reveals New Details About Upcoming Streaming ServiceWill this be the Netflix killer?By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentDave Bautista Gone If Marvel Drops James Gunn's "Guardians 3" ScriptDrax is going to bat for Gunn. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentKurt Russell Defends James Gunn After Disney Firing: "I Hope He Is Forgiven"Another prominent star is standing up for Gunn. By Karlton Jahmal