black twitter
- Pop Culture"King Richard" Criticized By White Feminists, Black Twitter Swoops InSome have called this one of Will Smith's best performances as he portrayed the sisters' father, Richard Williams. The sisters acted as executive producers.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureHalsey Gets Dragged By Black Twitter For Participating In #NegroSolstice JokesBiracial singer, Halsey, was dragged by Black Twitter for making #NegroSolstice jokes. By Deja Goode
- FoodPopeyes Got $23.25M Of Free Advertisement From Social Media Mentions: ReportThe Popeyes vs. Chick Fil A debate ultimately worked in the former's favor.By Aron A.
- MusicShawn Mendes Responds To Resurfaced Racist Tweets: "That's Not My Personality"A fan had to get an explanation. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentJordyn Woods Responds To Kim Kardashian Saying She Owes Her Success To KylieJust in case you haven't been "Keeping Up"...By hnhh
- Original ContentThe Sustained Cultural Significance Of "The Boondocks"“Excuse me, everyone. I have a brief announcement to make: Jesus was Black, Ronald Reagan was the devil, and the government is lying about 9/11. Thank you for your time. And goodnight.”By Luke Hinz
- MusicPattie LaBelle Calls Ariana Grande A "White Black Girl" & Black Twitter Loses ItThe whole situation is absurd. By Zaynab
- EntertainmentMichael B. Jordan Mocked For "Pretending To Like Black Womens" In "Creed II"Some factions of Black Twitter are still angry.By Zaynab
- EntertainmentKhloe Kardashian Blasted By Black Twitter For Claiming She "Don't See Color"Fans and haters alike rallied for the dragging.By Zaynab
- ViralBlack Twitter Reacts To Yahoo's "N****r Navy" TweetA disastrous typo led to a legendary party that was exclusive to Black Twitter. By Angus Walker