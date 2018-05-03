black face
- Pop CultureCamila Cabello Defends "Don't Go Yet" Performance After Blackface AccusationsCamila Cabello says her backup dancer wasn't wearing blackface, but instead a spray tan.By Cole Blake
- GramBeyoncé's Ivy Park Faces Backlash Over "Blackfishing" AllegationsPeople criticized the Russian models used in the campaign.By Erika Marie
- CrimeMan Wearing Black Face At Anti-Racism Protest In Toronto ArrestedNo charges have been laid after Toronto police arrested the man.By Aron A.
- MusicSoulja Boy Stops Performance To Detest Gucci's "Racist A**"Soulja Boy, tell em!By Chantilly Post
- Music50 Cent Burns Gucci T-Shirt In Protest Of Fashion Brand50 Cent joins the Gucci boycott.By Aron A.
- SocietySeth Rogen Film "Good Boys" Uses Blackface On Stand-In Child ActorSeth Rogen messed up on this one. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentGigi Hadid's Vogue Italia Cover Criticized For "Blackfacing" Its CovergirlThe public has a lot of qualms about the photo. By David Saric