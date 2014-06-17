beverage
- Pop CultureTravis Scott Launches New Spiked Seltzer CACTITravis Scott's new spiked seltzer beverage CACTI launches today in stores.By Alex Zidel
- MusicE-40 Might Bring Back Healthier Version Of His "40 Water" BeverageFans are encouraging the rapper to "refreak" his 2006 drank.By Zaynab
- Society7-Eleven Day Is Here, Grab Your Free SlurpeesIt's that time of the year again. By Karlton Jahmal
- SocietySonic Introduces New Pickle Juice Flavored Slushie & Nobody Knows What To ThinkWill you be trying the new pickle juice slushie?By Karlton Jahmal
- LifeCoca-Cola Quietly Introduced A Sugary Alcoholic Beverage In JapanThe spirit poses a direct competition to beer and other mixed drinks. By David Saric
- NewsJay Z Has Launched "An Arnold Palmer-esque" Beverage Called "40/40"Jay Z and Mariah Carey are launching new beverages through Duane Reade and Walgreens.By Trevor Smith