benedict cumberbatch
- Pop CultureBenedict Cumberbatch & His Family May Have To Pay For Their Ancestor's Role In SlaveryThe actor's family is said to have owned a sugar plantation in the 18th and 19th century.By Isaac Fontes
- TVBenedict Cumberbatch Jokes About Being "Beat By Will Smith" In "SNL" MonologueBenedict Cumberbatch joked about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars during his "SNL" monologue.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureDisney Pushes Back Release Dates For "Dr. Strange 2”, "Black Panther 2", "Thor 4" & MoreMarvel fans will have to wait a little longer as a number of highly-anticipated films and sequels face major delays in their respective production processes.
By Angela Savage
- Music"Black Panther 2" Or "Doctor Strange 2" Rumored To Feature NamorMarvel may be heading to Atlantis. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Doctor Strange 2" Rehires Scott Derrickson As DirectorThe Doctor will return. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Doctor Strange 2" Will Reportedly Start Filming in 2019The Sorcerer Supreme will return. By Karlton Jahmal
- Movies"Doctor Strange 2" Confirmed By Kevin FeigeStephen Strange will return. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentThe Grinch Is Returning To Ruin Christmas In New Movie TrailerThe Grinch is back this holiday season. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentBenedict Cumberbatch Saved A Bicyclist From A Gang AttackBenedict Cumberbatch truly lives his roles.By Matthew Parizot
- SocietyDonald Glover, Chris Rock, Jerry Seinfeld & More Appear in Tina Fey's "SNL" MonologueTina Fey hosts a star-studded "SNL" finale.By Milca P.