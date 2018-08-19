bachelor
- SongsTurbo And Gunna Reunite For New Collaboration "Bachelor"The dynamic duo is back in action.By Tallie Spencer
- Pop CultureNew Music From Gunna & Turbo Coming This Friday: Listen To "Bachelor" PreviewWunna has been on fire so far this fall.By Hayley Hynes
- TV"Bachelorette" Star Hannah Brown Apologies For Saying N-Word On IG LiveHannah Brown had to apologize after saying the n-word on her Instagram Live.By Cole Blake
- GossipNe-Yo Enjoys The Single Life By Partying With Models: ReportNe-Yo is not holding back from celebrating bachelorhood after recent divorce from Crystal Smith. By Noah C
- RelationshipsBow Wow Says He Never Wants To Marry After Dating Ciara, Angela Simmons & MoreHe will only commit to perpetual bachelorhood. By Zaynab
- MusicDrake Flirts Hard With Stefflon Don During Live-StreamBudding romance or just playing around?By Alex Zidel
- MusicLogic Spotted With New Blonde After Reportedly Finalizing His DivorceThe rapper is moving on.By Zaynab
- MusicFuture Calls Bullsh*t On Woman Claiming He Promised "To Fly Her Out"Future claims to have been set up on a fake "booty call."By Devin Ch