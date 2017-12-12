awful records
- Original ContentHow Awful Records Made Its Mark On Atlanta Hip-HopAwful Records is one of the most important independent labels in the Atlanta hip-hop scene, jump-starting the careers of Playboi Carti, iLoveMakonnen, KEY! and more.By Gus Fisher
