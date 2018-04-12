available
- StreetwearBeyonce Releases CE NOIR PerfumeBeyonce's third perfume is now available for pre-order on her website. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicDe La Soul's Entire Catalog Finally Available On All Streaming PlatformsIt's a bittersweet moment given the loss of Trugoy The Dove, but this moment will etch his legacy even deeper into the hip-hop community, especially its younger generation.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicMac Miller's "K.I.D.S." Mixtape Finally Hits Streaming ServicesMac Miller's 2010 mixtape, "K.I.D.S.," has been made available on all streaming services, nearly a decade after its initial release.By Lynn S.
- SportsJaVale McGee Reportedly Helped Produce On Justin Bieber's New AlbumJaVale McGee does a lot more than just play basketball.By Alexander Cole
- FoodPopeyes Chicken Sandwich To Remain On Menu Despite Recent StabbingsPeople really out here stabbing each other for a chicken sandwich. By Chantilly Post
- MusicLil Wayne, SZA & DMX Headline The 2019 Soundset FestivalRhymesayers pull out their pocketbooks for a 2019 Soundset festival lineup rich in options.By Devin Ch
- MusicDrake’s “So Far Gone” Now Available On All Streaming ServicesFans can listen to Drake's "So Far Gone" on iTunes and Spotify finally.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicKanye West's New XXXTentacion "Skins" Merch Is Now AvailableThe three-piece capsule designed by Kanye West has arrived online.By Alex Zidel
- MusicMac Miller's House Is Back On The Market & Available For RentThe real estate property is up for grabs.By Zaynab
- MusicNicki Minaj Drops "Barbie Tingz" Vertical Video On SpotifyAn in-studio video for "Barbie Tingz" is available for Spotify users.By Devin Ch