- Pop CultureAva DuVernay Parties With Taraji P. Henson, Samuel L. Jackson, David Oyelowo & More For "Origin" FilmThe filmmaker's latest movie was praised by her peers, including Danielle Brooks, Sarunas Jackson, Gabrielle Dennis, Laz Alonso, and Jeffrey Wright.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureAva DuVernay Net Worth 2023: What Is The Filmmaker Worth?Delve into Ava DuVernay's groundbreaking journey as a filmmaker and activist, culminating in a significant net worth in 2023.By Rain Adams
- Pop CultureDave Chappelle Pays Respect To Paul MooneyDave Chappelle praises Paul Mooney's legacy contributions to comedy. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureAva DuVernay Calls Out Twitter For "Disingenuous" Threat RuleTwitter responded to a claim that they would be limiting tweets that wished harm for President Trump.By Erika Marie
- TVColin Kaepernick Receiving Netflix Series Produced By Ava DuVernayThe NFL QB will be getting his own Netflix scripted series. By Madusa S.
- PoliticsOprah Winfrey To Host Virtual Town Hall To Discuss Systemic Racism In AmericaOprah Winfrey will be holding a two-night virtual town hall to discuss systemic racism in America in light of the current protests across the country.By Lynn S.
- MoviesDavid Oyelowo Says "Selma" Was Blackballed Over "I Can't Breathe" ShirtsDavid Oyelowo starred in "Selma" as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and he recently shared that after the cast wore "I Can't Breathe" shirts to the film's premiere, upset Academy members pledged not to vote for the movie.By Erika Marie
- MoviesAva DuVernay Sued By Central Park 5 Prosecutor Linda FairsteinNetflix "When They See Us" director Ava Duvernay is facing legal action after Linda Fairstein, the prosecutor in the Central Park 5 Case, claimed the docuseries defamed her.By Aron A.
- RandomOprah Winfrey Denies Rumors She Was Arrested For Sex TraffickingOprah Winfrey became the No. 1 trending topic on Twitter after rumors surfaced that she was taken into custody for sex trafficking.By Erika Marie
- TVAva DuVernay & Warner Bros Bring "Wings Of Fire" Books To TVFilmmaker Ava DuVernay is partnering with Warner Bros to develop a television adaptation of Tui T. Sutherland's popular fantasy novel series "Wings of Fire."By Keenan Higgins
- MoviesNipsey Hussle Doc Directed By Ava Duvernay Is Heading To Netflix: ReportNetflix wins a bidding war over an upcoming Nipsey Hussle documentary.By Aron A.
- MoviesOprah Winfrey Says Russell Simmons "Attempted To Pressure" Her Over DocShe said she let him know that she wouldn't be pressured.By Erika Marie
- TVAva DuVernay's "When They See Us" Snubbed At Golden Globes & People Are UpsetSMH.By Chantilly Post