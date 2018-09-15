authenticity
- MusicNicki Minaj Unleashes On Twitter User Who Says She Isn't Being Authentic: "Eat Sh*t Please"Nicki Minaj hits back at anyone questioning her authenticity. By Aron A.
- MusicPaul Wall & Bubba Sparxxx Trend After Tweet Questions Their AuthenticityTwitter largely rushed to the defense of the Southern mainstays.By Milca P.
- MusicMachine Gun Kelly Blasts Musicians Using Sadness As A Marketing ToolHe says that certain artists are making it difficult for other creatives to authentically express themselves.By Erika Marie
- AnticsStyles P Responds After Billie Eilish Calls Out "Lying" RappersStyles P breaks down why Billie Eilish's recent comments on hip-hop authenticity. By Mitch Findlay
- BarsYNW Melly Reminds DJ Akademiks His Lyrics Are 100% AuthenticProbably not the smartest comment to make considering his legal situation.By Alex Zidel
- HNHH TVJerrika Karlae Shares How To Be SlimeSlime is all about loyalty.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentTiffany Haddish Shades "Bitter Ass B*tch" During "Women Of Power" Acceptance SpeechSomeone must have inspired her comment.By Zaynab
- MusicMario Speaks On Being A Player, "Shadow Work," & Crying During Sex"You can be authentic and win."By Zaynab
- MusicLloyd On The "Worst Music" He Ever Made & Why He Chopped Off All His HairHe says being in tune with spirituality is an important factor of success.By Zaynab