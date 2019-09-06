Jerrika Karlae Shares How To Be Slime

Slime is all about loyalty.

For years, we've been hearing Atlanta's hottest rappers talking about "slime." The term has been adopted by influential characters like Young Thug, Gunna, and hundreds of others. Do you really have what it takes to be slime though? The entire YSL Records crew has each other's backs at all times and Jerrika Karlae, Thugger's romantic partner and one of the most popular rappers on the label, is finally explaining what it takes to be part of the crew.

If you're unaware of the true definition of slime, Karlae is here to help you out. The recording artist was the star of the show on Young Thug's "U Ain't Slime Enough" and, in case you were offended that you were originally singled out, she's now giving us all a chance to redeem ourselves. "The first characteristic I would look at when it comes to being a slime -- I would definitely say realness. Authenticity. You gotta be authentic," she said. "No fake shit allowed."

Being genuine is only the first step. One of the most important parts of the journey entails your loyalty to the slimes around you. "Also, you gotta have game. We need you to be gang though," she added. "You gotta be able to just notice bullshit quick. Like, I'ma need you to be able to pick up and be swift on somebody selling you a bullshit dream. We can't have no donkeys in the crew. Period."

Peep the full video above to learn if you're slime enough to be in the gang. If you enjoyed the video, check out our interview with the rapper here.


