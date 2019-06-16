Saturday, evening, budding rapper Karlae teased the arrival of a new track with boyfriend Young Thug, taking to Instagram to entice fans with a challenge to drop the snake emojis in the comment section under some new artwork if they wanted to hear a new collaboration between the two.

The new track, "EVERYTHING" could very well arrive at midnight as something of a Father's Day gift from the duo. "Everything" comes produced by Sounds By Mikey with mixing handled by Alex Tumay ( no surprises there).

The new track will only arrive as the latest in Karlae's relatively short, yet considerably stacked catalog considering the strength of her YSL backing. In just a short amount of time, the young Atlanta native has already displayed an impressive amount of growth, taking on a certain level of eccentricity and charisma best employed by YSL's roster.

She made a prominent mark with her appearance on Thugger's U Ain't Slime Enough cut, plucked from the Slime Language compilation project, released last summer. She has since been very strategic with her official releases with a Rich The kid collab taking place as her sole track across digital streaming platforms.

Only time will tell if "Everything" proves to keep the trajectory going.