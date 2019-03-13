apple airpods
- TechApple Just Unveiled New $549 AirPods Max & The Reactions Are HilariousApple just unveiled their new $549 over-the-ear AirPods Max and Twitter has something to say about it.By Ellie Spina
- TechApple Over-Ear Wireless "StudioPods" Potentially Dropping SoonRumors about Apple releasing wireless, over-ear headphones spread after an item named "Apple Airpods X Generation" appeared in Target's inventory systems.By Lynn S.
- LifeApple AirPods 3 Is Rumored To Be Dropping Fall 2019 With Noise CancellationApple is readying the 3rd generation of its wireless headset for a Fall 2019 release.By Devin Ch
- SocietyAmazon Plan To Compete Against Apple Airpods With Alexa-Equipped EarbudsLike having Alexa in your home isn't creepy enough.By Aron A.
- MusicBeats Unveils Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones, A New Alternative To AirPodsBeats introduces all-new, wireless Powerbeats Pro.By Kyle Rooney
- TechApple Unveils New AirPods Complete With Siri & Wireless ChargingThe 2nd generation of Apple AirPods have been unleashed.By Devin Ch
- SocietyApple AirPods' Risk Of Cancer-Inducing Radiation Hotly Debated By ScientistsApple AirPods remain a divisive talking point in the scientific community.By Devin Ch