- MusicTrey Songz Adds "Anticipation" Mixtapes To Streaming ServiesTrey Songz adds his popular mixtapes "Anticipation" and "Anticipation 2" mixtapes to streaming services.By Alex Zidel
- NewsLil Yachty Hypes Up "LB3" With His "Go Krazy, Go Stupid" FreestyleHeavy Mellow and Ronny J craft the perfect warm-up stencil for Lil Yachty.By Devin Ch
- MusicSolange Drops Tracklist For Hotly Anticipated New AlbumSolange reps Mike Jones and the city of Houston in her album pronouncement.By Devin Ch
- MusicUnoTheActivist Shares "Limbus Part 1" Release Date, Teaser & Cover ArtMajor labels keep getting between artists and the music they want to create.By Devin Ch
- MusicASAP Rocky Teases Art For Upcoming AlbumASAP Rocky moves closer to finalizing his upcoming album.By Devin Ch
- Entertainment"The Office" Revival Rumours Spurred By "Making A Strangler" Parody VideoThe return of the hit show seems to be imminent. By David Saric
- MusicFamous Dex Reveals Release Date & Art For "Japan"Famous Dex has attributed an official release date for his "Japan" single.By Devin Ch
- Entertainment"Detective Pikachu" For Nintendo 3DS Drops Another TrailerThe game is gearing up for its forthcoming release.
By David Saric
- Entertainment"Batman Ninja" Debuts English Language TrailerThe film is gearing up to be one of the most anticipated anime releases this year.
By David Saric
- Entertainment"Mario Kart" Will Be Available On Smartphones Next YearNintendo has confirmed this exciting news.
By David Saric
- EntertainmentCritics Agree That "Black Panther" Is One Of The Best Marvel FilmsCritics are appreciating all that this latest Marvel cinematic outing has to offer.
By David Saric
- EntertainmentChadwick Boseman Says "Black Panther" Role Has Him Feeling "Like A Mayor"Boseman talks about how that "Black Panther" is slowly changing his life.
By David Saric